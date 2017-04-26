Imagining A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Longer Than 4 Meters

Indian Autos Blog has imagined the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a boot that’s left to grow free, and break the shackles of the sub-4 meter rule in some hypothetical, automotive tax haven. And you know what? It actually looks good.

The new Dzire is just 3995 mm long.

Gone is the stubby boot, and in its place sits a full-sized job that makes the car look “complete” while viewed in profile. The rear overhang has grown, the rear screen has become more raked, and the three-box shape pops out like on a regular sedan.

The new Dzire, unveiled day before yesterday (24 April), will be officially launched in India on 16 May. Exteriors highlights include a polygonal chrome grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a broken shoulder line, blacked out B-pillars, LED tail lamps and 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Dzire gets a dual tone (beige + black) cabin with faux wood accents, a flat-bottomed steering and a centre console angled towards the driver. Notable features include steering mounted audio/telephony controls, a start/stop button and an Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Mirror Link compatible infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

The new Swift Dzire will offer the existing 1.3-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine and the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. While both engines will come paired to a 5-speed MT as standard, Maruti will also offer its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission in both petrol and diesel engine options.

As for safety, the new Dzire offers dual airbags, pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts and ABS with EBD as standard fitment across all variants. We hope Maruti Suzuki makes a full-sized Dzire sometime in the future, at least for the export markets.