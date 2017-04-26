Skip links

New-Maruti-Suzuki-Dzire-Longer-Than-4-Meters-Rendering-700x380

Imagining A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Longer Than 4 Meters

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 26, 2017

Indian Autos Blog has imagined the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a boot that’s left to grow free, and break the shackles of the sub-4 meter rule in some hypothetical, automotive tax haven. And you know what? It actually looks good.

New-Dzire-vs-New-Dzire-with-normal-boot-600x330

The new Dzire is just 3995 mm long.

 

Gone is the stubby boot, and in its place sits a full-sized job that makes the car look “complete” while viewed in profile. The rear overhang has grown, the rear screen has become more raked, and the three-box shape pops out like on a regular sedan.

For full details on the new Dzire, head to: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Revealed; Launch In May 2017

The new Dzire, unveiled day before yesterday (24 April), will be officially launched in India on 16 May. Exteriors highlights include a polygonal chrome grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a broken shoulder line, blacked out B-pillars, LED tail lamps and 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels.

New-Dzire-vs-New-Dzire-with-normal-boot-600x330 New-Maruti-Suzuki-Dzire-1-600x450

Inside, the new Dzire gets a dual tone (beige + black) cabin with faux wood accents, a flat-bottomed steering and a centre console angled towards the driver. Notable features include steering mounted audio/telephony controls, a start/stop button and an Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Mirror Link compatible infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

The new Swift Dzire will offer the existing 1.3-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine and the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. While both engines will come paired to a 5-speed MT as standard, Maruti will also offer its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission in both petrol and diesel engine options.

New-Dzire-vs-New-Dzire-with-normal-boot-600x330 New-Maruti-Suzuki-Dzire-1-600x450 New-Maruti-Suzuki-Dzire-600x272

As for safety, the new Dzire offers dual airbags, pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts and ABS with EBD as standard fitment across all variants. We hope Maruti Suzuki makes a full-sized Dzire sometime in the future, at least for the export markets.

 

 

 

