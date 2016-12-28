2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Design Review

Suzuki Motor Corporation has revealed the all-new Swift compact car that will go on sale in Japan on 4 January, 2017. The Swift is Suzuki’s flagship compact car and has sold more than 5.3 million units worldwide since its launch in 2004 as a world strategic model.

Also read – All-New (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Revealed; India-bound In Mid-2017

The all-new Swift will also be introduced to markets other than Japan, including, of course, India. The model for overseas markets, designed to suit global demands, will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017. The 2017 Suzuki Swift will be available in 5 variants in Japan – XG, XL, Hybrid ML, Hybrid RS and RSt.

But before that, let’s take a closer look at the Japan-spec, 2017 Suzuki Swift in this design review:

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Design

The new Swift’s contemporary looking headlamp clusters host rounded hexagon shaped LED pilot lamps and U-shaped LED DRLs.

The low-slung snout with its chrome bordered, hexagonal grille is unabashedly inspired by the Jaguar F-Type; RS variants get a sporty red highlight running across.

Don’t believe us? Check out how the F-Type’s snout fits like a glove in the render (courtesy Theophilus Chin) above.

The Hybrid ML variant gets a slightly different front grille.

The side profile is reminiscent of the outgoing model, with the floating roof getting more pronounced than ever.

The upper half of the C-pillars, along with the A- and B-pillars get blacked out, while the rear door handle is now positioned on the C-pillar.

RS variants get to ride on these diamond cut, 16-inch wheels, while Hybrid ML, XG and XL loses the diamond cut.

The rear end gets a pinched tail gate, a prominent spoiler and pleasing sculpting.

The tail lamps stay compact and familiar, but now get a 3D-effect appearance, C-shaped reflectors and LED illumination.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Dimensions

To put it in numbers, the 2017 Suzuki Swift measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,500 mm/1,525 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Interiors

The fresh interiors get an all-black colour theme highlighted with metallic accents.

The all-new dashboard looks pretty unassuming, apart from the sexy, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The new centre console hosts a brand new, touchscreen equipped infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration compatibility.

The instrument cluster gets Mercedes-AMG inspired dials, along with a full colour MID in their midst..

..that, amongst other things displays instantaneous power and torque readings.

The new Swift’s front seats look smart with their meaty bolstering; driver’s seat gets integrated arm rest.

Space at the back seems decent, though its too early to comment.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Boot Space

Speaking of the boot space, the 2017 Suzuki Swift offers a boot space of 265 litres, which can be extended up to 579 litres. To put things into perspective, the outgoing model offers 205 litres of boot space.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Platform

The 2017 Swift is based on Suzuki’s brand-new platform – HEARTECT that’s said to be more rigid than the outgoing model and is claimed to give it a relatively low centre of gravity. It is reportedly derived from the Baleno’s platform, and is also used by the Ignis. The kerb weight of the new Swift ranges between 800-1000kg.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Engines

In Japan, the 2017 Suzuki Swift will be offered with three power-train options:

A 1.2-litre VVT 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 PS and 118 Nm of torque (XG, XL)

The same engine with Suzuki’s SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild hybrid setup that sees it strapped to a WA05A electric motor that generates 3.1 PS and 50 Nm (Hybrid ML, Hybrid RS).

A 1.0-litre three-cylinder, BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine that produces 102 PS and 150 Nm (RSt).

The 1.2-litre engine (with or without SVHS) is available with a either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT, while the 1.0-litre engine is exclusively paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted shift paddles. All variants, save for the RSt, can be had with an optional AWD system.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Safety

The optional “Safety Package” offered for all variants except XG includes for the first time in Suzuki models, the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor and high beam assist that automatically switches high and low beam according to the vehicle’s surroundings.

And one of the other features in the package is adaptive cruise control (ACC) system which Swift Hybrid RS Swift Hybrid ML maintains a certain distance to the vehicle in front. Standard safety features on the Japanese-spec 2017 Suzuki Swift include six airbags, ABS and ESP.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Features

Like the Baleno and the Ignis, the new Swift will be a feature-rich offering. The aforementioned, new infotainment system comes with support for both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, apart from the usual DVD/CD, USB, Bluetooth phone integration and Aux-in connectivity. Navigation is supported via stored, offline maps on the SD card.

The 2017 Suzuki Swift further features a flat-bottom steering wheel with audio/cruise controls, steering-mounted shift paddles(RSt only), while other creature comforts include automatic climate control, keyless entry, push button engine start/stop, heated front seats, and a MID with power readings.

As for the exteriors, the range-topping Swift RSt comes equipped with LED auto headlamps, LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps, 16-inch diamond cut alloy rims, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and reverse parking sensors with camera.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Prices

The Japanese prices of the 2017 Suzuki Swift are as follows – The XG, XL, and Hybrid ML variants are priced between 1,343,520 yen – 1,875,960 yen (INR 7.76 Lakhs – INR 10.84 Lakhs), while the RS variants are priced between 1,594,080 yen – 1,800,360 yen (INR 9.21 Lakhs – INR 10.40 Lakhs). Expect prices of the India-spec model to be slightly lesser as compared to these Japanese prices.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to comment on the launch of the 2017 Maruti Swift, but reports expect it in India late next year, produced from the Gujarat plant.

2017 (Maruti) Suzuki Swift Videos

