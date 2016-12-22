Safety Under 80 Campaign launched by SaveLIFE Foundation in partnership with MSRDC supported by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

As part of an awareness campaign about the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) initiative Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) have joined forces and have come up with a new initiative. The two organizations along with SaveLIFE Foundation have launched the ‘Safety under 80 Campaign’. Radheshyam Mopalwar IAS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, MSRDC officially launched the campaign at the Khalapur Food Plaza. The event was attended by Captain Abhay Lambhate, General Manager – Administration & CSR (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector (AFS), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation.

Images for representation purpose only

Safety Under 80 – talks about the dangers of speeding. The campaign’s key objective is to educate the commuters on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (MPEW) about the possible tragic outcomes of exceeding that limit. With the maximum speed limit on the MPEW being 80km/hour, the consequences of speeding will be exhibited through dramatic outdoor hoardings and installation of crashed cars on both the corridors of the MPEW.

This initiative is expected to reduce the number of road crash fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (MPEW) from an annual average of 130 to 0 by the year 2020. It is a pioneering attempt to build a replicable model for road safety that can be implemented across any road in the country.

The Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) is an initiative that was launched in 2014 when Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) signed an MOU with SaveLIFE Foundation. Following that, in 2016 a MoU was signed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC), SaveLIFE Foundation and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. It formally launched the ZFC initiative that works on the 4Es of Road Safety, Education, Engineering, Enforcement and Emergency Care to create MPEW as a Zero Death corridor.

The findings through the Analysis of Road Accidents in India, 2015 report by Ministry of Road transport and Highways stated that more than 60,00 people lost their lives and 2,50,00 are injured in road crashes in India in 2015 alone. On this the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that speeding is one of the five key risk factors that lead to road crash deaths and injuries. An increase in average speed is directly related to both the likelihood of a crash occurring and the severity of the consequences of the crash.

Speaking of the occasion, Radheshyam Mopalwar stated that people need to know that speeding is dangerous. As part of MSRDC’s endeavour to ensure the safety of commuters on the MPEW, they have under the Zero Fatality Corridor initiative, made significant progress on all fronts. This campaign which targets speeding is part of that continuing effort and aims to make the expressway safe for all.

Vijay Nair, Vice President – Admin & CSR (AFS) & Employee Relations (Auto Division) M&M said that at Mahindra safety and caring for society is a way of life. They have initiated several programs across the country, and believe that a project like the ZFC has a far-reaching impact. They hope to help in creating India’s 1st Zero Death Corridor. This is one of the many ways they enable people to rise.

Talking about the campaign, Saji Cherian, Director, Operations of SaveLIFE Foundation, said, that although the speed limit on the expressway is 80km/hr, they know that adherence to it is quite minimal. Through this campaign, they want to remind the commuters that speeding has serious consequences and encourage people to be more responsible while driving.