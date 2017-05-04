Five Highly Anticipated Motorcycles Of 2017: Details, Images, Prices And Expected Launch Period

BMW G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R, according to an official communication from BMW Motorrad, was scheduled to be launched in India in April this year. A month prior to the said launch, a new report suggested that the G 310 R launch was postponed. Although no official statement was released on the same, it is believed that the pricing of the product was the responsible factor.

Engine: 313cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor

Power: 33.5 bhp

Torque: 28 Nm

Expected launch date: Q4 2017

Expected price: INR 1.8-2 lakh

TVS Akula 310

The Akula 310 Concept

The TVS Akula 310, which is likely to be christened as the Apache RR 310S, will make its debut in the coming months. The fully faired motorcycle was recently spotted during a test on the dyno. Powering the Apache RR 310S will be derivative of the 313cc engine seen on the BMW G 310 R.

Engine: 310cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor

Power: 34 bhp

Torque: 21 Nm

Expected launch date: July 2017

Expected price: INR 1.5-1.8 lakh

Ducati Monster 797

Upon launch, the Monster 797 will become most affordable product from Ducati in the monster range. The company had recently announced its plans to launch five new products in India soon, and the Monster 797 is one of them. You can have a look at the complete list here.

Engine: 803cc twin cylinder, air cooled motor

Power: 75 bhp

Torque: 69 Nm

Expected launch date: Q2 2017

Expected price: INR 7-8 lakh

Honda Africa Twin

Showcased for the first time in India at the 2016 Auto Expo held in Delhi, the Honda Africa Twin will soon make its way to India. The company recently began the trial assembly of the Africa Twin in India. The dual purpose motorcycle is most likely to be assembled at the company’s production facility in Manesar, Haryana.

Engine: 998cc parallel twin, liquid cooled motor

Power: 94 bhp

Torque: 98 Nm

Expected launch date: July 2017

Expected price: INR 13-14 lakh

Benelli TRK 502

Since the launch of the DSK-Benelli brand back in March last year, the company has enjoyed a huge fan following. The Indian arm of Benelli also recorded sales of 3000 units in the country just a year into its launch. Now, they plan to launch two new models this year. While the launch of the Tornado 302 a.k.a the BN 302R is not far away, the TRK 502 adventure tourer will be introduced in India by the end of the year.

Engine: 499cc twin cylinder, liquid cooled motor

Power: 47 bhp

Torque: 45 Nm

Expected launch date: End of 2017

Expected price: INR 4-5 lakh

