Lexus RX 450h India launch likely in March 2017

Regulars here would have read that Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota plans to bring its luxury division ‘Lexus’ to India soon. Previously, we brought you spy images of the Lexus RC 450h, deliveries of which began ahead of its launch.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Lexus is all set to begin its operations soon. According to our sources, Lexus will launch the RX450h in India as early as next month. Mumbai is likely to be the first city to have the first showroom that would be situated at the Taj Santacruz Hotel, near the international airport.

Coming back to the model, the Lexus RX 450h boasts features such as a 12.3 inch multimedia display, Mark Levnson audio system with rear-seat entertainment, Lexus Enform infotainment system, Heads-up Display (HUD) and a power operated tail-gate. Also on offer would be a number of features under Lexus Safety+.

Firepower for the Lexus RX 450h would come from a V6 Atkinson petrol engine mated to the Lexus Hybrid Drive that would produce a combined power output of 308 hp. Transmission duties would be handled by an eight speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. More details of the RX 450h are likely to surface ahead of its launch in March 2017. Stay tuned for updates.