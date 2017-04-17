Post Brexit, Range Rover SUVs In India Are Selling For Massive Discounts

Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) took the world by surprise. Repercussions from Brexit have already been felt in economies and stock markets across the world, including India. Experts say that the automotive sector, along with the pharma and IT sectors will be the worst hit. And if a new report on Autocar India is to believed, it has already started.

The report claims that Land Rover vehicles in India can now be had with massive discounts ranging from INR 3 lakh to a whopping INR 50 lakh. The Pound’s drop in value post Brexit has enabled these cuts for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India. The two locally assembled models; the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque, get discounts of INR 4 lakh and INR 3 lakh respectively (off their ex-showroom prices).

As for the fully imported models, the discounts are stratospheric. While the Range Rover Sport gets its ex-showroom price slashed by INR 30 lakh, the company’s flagship model, the Range Rover Vogue can now be had for as much as INR 50 lakh lesser than its ex-showroom price.

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at INR 213.42 Lakh in CBU form), Range Rover Sport (starting at INR 117.95 Lakh in CBU form), new Discovery Sport (starting at INR 47.59 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year new Range Rover Evoque (starting at INR 49.10 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex- showroom, Delhi and before discounts.