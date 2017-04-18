Officially revised prices for Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Evoque revealed

As reported earlier, Great Britian’s exit from the European Union has caused some strong ripples to hit the manufacturing sector, repercussions of which are being felt in the auto industry. Land Rover India has released new official prices of their car models and the new tags will carry numbers mentioned below:

Prices for the Land Rover Discovery Sport now start at Rs. 43,80,000 for the 2.0-liter diesel Pure trim, going up to Rs. 57,16,000 for the 2.0-liter diesel HSE variant. The snazzy looking Evoque can now be bought at a starting price of Rs. 45,85,000, going up to Rs. 61,40,000 for the HSE Dynamic model. The official price list has no confirmation if prices of the flagship Range Rover have been altered too.

Land Rover recently added a fourth member to the Range Rover family, the Velar. It will be positioned between the entry-level Evoque and the larger Sport in the Range Rover family. It shares its underpinnings with the Jaguar F-Pace, and that includes the Jag’s aluminum-intensive IQ platform. The Velar will be more urbane than the Sport in its outlook, and more premium than the Evoque. The Velar will be offered with a mix of four-cylinder and V6 engines from the Evoque and the Sport, with a high-performance V8 powered SVR version hopefully joining the range at a later date.