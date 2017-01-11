new 2016 Range Rover Evoque facelieft India 2 750x380 2017 Range Rover Evoque 2.0 L Petrol Launched in India; Priced At INR 53.20 Lakhs

By Ayan Ghosh January 11, 2017

Land Rover today announced the launch of the 2.0-litre petrol derivative of the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque in India. It has been priced at INR 53.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Available in SE Trim, the new derivative is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers a power output of 177 kW. This is in addition to the 2.0 l Pure, SE, SE Dynamic, HSE and HSE Dynamic diesel derivatives already on sale in India since December 2016.

To know more about the MY2017 Range Rover Evoque – 2017 Range Rover Evoque Launched in India; Priced at INR 49.10 lakh

Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are excited to introduce the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque with a 2.0 l petrol derivative. The addition of the 2.0 l petrol derivative reinforces our commitment towards customers who aspire to drive this fabulous vehicle with a powerful petrol engine.”

