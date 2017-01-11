2016 Kawasaki ZX 14R motion shots 43 750x380 Kawasaki Mumbai to Open Soon, On Road Prices Revealed

Kawasaki Mumbai to Open Soon, On-Road Prices Revealed

By Aditya Nadkarni January 11, 2017

After the infamous fiasco with SNK Palm Beach (also known as Kawasaki Navi Mumbai), India Kawasaki Motors had terminated their contract with the estranged dealership. While customers affected due to the dealership’s fraudulent ways were handed over their bikes later, the city of Mumbai and its neighbouring regions did not have a single Kawasaki dealership to buy their products from.

Image courtesy: Team-BHP

Now, reports suggest that Kawasaki will soon opening a new showroom in Mumbai. Sources in the know have revealed that the new showroom will be located in Jogeshwari. This facility will be situated at Hubtown Viva on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Andheri.

After being denied delivery in spite of full payment, frustrated Kawasaki customer takes off with display bike

This upcoming facility will be situated in between the Triumph and Benelli showrooms that are currently located in the same premises.  The source also added that the deliveries of the motorcycles from this showroom will begin after January 25 2017. This in-turn means that Kawasaki Mumbai will begin its operations sooner than expected.

What are your views on the new Kawasaki showroom in Mumbai? How soon are you headed there? Let us know your views and opinions through the comments section below. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the variant wise prices for the Kawasaki range of motorcycles (all prices on-road with octroi, Mumbai):

  • Kawasaki Z250: INR 3.72 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja 300: INR 4.34 lakh
  • Kawasaki ER6n: INR 5.65 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja 650: INR 5.99 lakh
  • Kawasaki Versys 650: INR 7.91 lakh
  • Kawasaki Z800: INR 9.82 lakh
  • Kawasaki Z1000: INR 15.93 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja 1000: INR 16.62 lakh
  • Kawasaki Versys 1000: INR 17.10 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja Zx10R: INR 23.99 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja Zx14R: INR 25.06 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja H2: INR 44.05 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon: INR 52.58 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja H2R: INR 76.66 lakh

