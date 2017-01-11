Kawasaki Mumbai to Open Soon, On-Road Prices Revealed

After the infamous fiasco with SNK Palm Beach (also known as Kawasaki Navi Mumbai), India Kawasaki Motors had terminated their contract with the estranged dealership. While customers affected due to the dealership’s fraudulent ways were handed over their bikes later, the city of Mumbai and its neighbouring regions did not have a single Kawasaki dealership to buy their products from.

Image courtesy: Team-BHP

Now, reports suggest that Kawasaki will soon opening a new showroom in Mumbai. Sources in the know have revealed that the new showroom will be located in Jogeshwari. This facility will be situated at Hubtown Viva on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Andheri.

This upcoming facility will be situated in between the Triumph and Benelli showrooms that are currently located in the same premises. The source also added that the deliveries of the motorcycles from this showroom will begin after January 25 2017. This in-turn means that Kawasaki Mumbai will begin its operations sooner than expected.

This upcoming facility will be situated in between the Triumph and Benelli showrooms that are currently located in the same premises. The source also added that the deliveries of the motorcycles from this showroom will begin after January 25 2017. This in-turn means that Kawasaki Mumbai will begin its operations sooner than expected.