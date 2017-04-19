Jaguar Land Rover India Launches 2017 Collection Of Branded Goods

Jaguar Land Rover today announced the launch of the Branded Goods Collection 2017 for India. The new Jaguar and Land Rover collection encompasses a variety of new products for both men and women, ranging from apparel, a range of accessories, light weight luggage and high-end gifts. Both Collections also feature a range of products designed exclusively for kids.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “Jaguar and Land Rover brands are strongly associated with luxury, sophistication and styling. The launch of the new Branded Goods collection will help us to cater to the demands of a wider range of brand enthusiasts who are keen to be associated with these iconic brands in more ways than one.

The new collections have something in it for everyone, from children to adults, from owners to enthusiasts. The tailor made collection has high fashion clothing for the whole family, along with durable & versatile luggage options and a host of accessories- all made with a quintessentially British sense of style. We are sure that Jaguar & Land Rover customers as well as millions of fans will absolutely love the exciting and stylish collection.”

Jaguar and Land Rover 2017 Collections are now available for sale in 24 authorised retailers across 23 cities in India.

The Jaguar Collection 2017

The Jaguar Collection 2017 includes the Heritage, Ultimate and Lifestyle Collections. The collection includes:

Number of clothing items like t-shirts, caps and scarves for men, women and kids

Accessories and luggage items like wallets, cuff-links, sunglasses, card-holders, leather briefcases, iPad holders and iPhone covers amongst others.

Gift items like Jaguar cars (scale models), mugs, mobile phone cases and covers, USB sticks, pens, notebooks, key-rings and umbrellas

The Land Rover Collection 2017

The Land Rover Collection 2017 has been designed to add a dash of off-road spirit and adventure to the wardrobe. Besides the core range, there is also a collection for kids, which includes the iconic Adventure Bear, T-shirts for boys and girls, Baseball Caps and Toy Models. The Land Rover Collection includes: