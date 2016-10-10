Pray that this modified Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross doesn’t cross paths with you

As if watching the butch Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross looming in your rear view mirrors isn’t creepy enough, this modified example will make matters worse. Called The Big Black Bad, this D-MAX V-Cross has been injected with a few more vials of testosterone than what it had inside it from the factory. Done up by New Delhi based Autopsyche, this particular V-Cross’s appearance will make small children cry.

Note how it even dwarfs the Fortuner behind it

The Big Black Bad’s biggest visual romp comes from its increased ride height, which has been achieved courtesy a Ironman 4×4 2″ Suspension Lift Kit, accompanied by 16x10j Off-road Wheels wrapped by MT Tires. The rest of the modifications to the exterior are subtle, and include decals, stripes, a blacked out front grille and red badges. The pick-up bed gets an OEM deck-lid, while a few accessories are splattered here and there.

While the modifications are expected to add a few more kilos to the truck’s 1.9-tonne weight, the Pete’s Performance ECU Remap it runs under the hood should take care of that. While the outputs remain undisclosed, we’re guessing that they’ll be a smidgen more than 136 hp and 320 Nm of torque that its 2.5-litre, in-line four cylinder diesel engine produces in stock form. The updated footwear and suspension components also mean that the V-Cross’ 4WD system is now in better company.