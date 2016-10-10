Modified Isuzu D MAX V Cross by Autopsyche 6 750x380 Pray that this modified Isuzu D MAX V Cross doesnt cross paths with you

Pray that this modified Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross doesn’t cross paths with you

By Ayan Ghosh October 10, 2016

modified-isuzu-d-max-v-cross-by-autopsyche-1

As if watching the butch Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross looming in your rear view mirrors isn’t creepy enough, this modified example will make matters worse.  Called The Big Black Bad, this D-MAX V-Cross has been injected with a few more vials of testosterone than what it had inside it from the factory. Done up by New Delhi based Autopsyche, this particular V-Cross’s appearance will make small children cry.

modified-isuzu-d-max-v-cross-by-autopsyche-6

Note how it even dwarfs the Fortuner behind it 

The Big Black Bad’s biggest visual romp comes from its increased ride height, which has been achieved courtesy a Ironman 4×4 2″ Suspension Lift Kit, accompanied by 16x10j Off-road Wheels wrapped by MT Tires. The rest of the modifications to the exterior are subtle, and include decals, stripes, a blacked out front grille and red badges. The pick-up bed gets an OEM deck-lid, while a few accessories are splattered here and there.

modified-isuzu-d-max-v-cross-by-autopsyche-7

While the modifications are expected to add a few more kilos to the truck’s 1.9-tonne weight, the Pete’s Performance ECU Remap it runs under the hood should take care of that. While the outputs remain undisclosed, we’re guessing that they’ll be a smidgen more than 136 hp and 320 Nm  of torque that its 2.5-litre, in-line four cylinder diesel engine produces in stock form. The updated footwear and suspension components also mean that the V-Cross’ 4WD system is now in better company.

 

