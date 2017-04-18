VIDEO: Pride of Asiatic Lions halt traffic on a busy highway in Gujarat

Animals straying on busy roads is a common sight in India. But joining the largely domestic gang this time is a Pride of Asiatic Lions who halted traffic to figure out what the fuss about being on a road is all about. The incident was captured on a camera on the busy Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat. Jokes apart, the sight is partly scary and mostly worrying, as one can clearly see that the stretch isn’t even isolated.

#WATCH Traffic halts on Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat as pride of lions cross the road. pic.twitter.com/qvLF1xZsbd — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

The Asiatic lion also known as the Indian lion and Persian lion, is a lion subspecies that lives as a single population in Gujarat State. It is listed as Endangered on the IUCN list because of its small population size. Since 2010, the lion population in and around the Gir Forest National Park has steadily increased. In May 2015, the 14th Asiatic Lion Census was conducted over an area of about 20,000 sq.km, where the lion population was estimated at 523 individuals, comprising 109 adult males, 201 adult females and 213 cubs.