VIDEO: Making your commuter bike sound like a KTM Duke for Rs. 20

Commuter bikes are generally muted workhorses designed and built for a need-based purpose. Priced higher up, something like a KTM Duke still is a want for many. But then here’s a little trick that can turn almost any commuter motorcycle with a tiny little engine sound like the Austrian pocket rocket. All you need to do is buy a can of cola or any drink to quench your thirst for a fruity exhaust note.

The 2-minute job involves a moldable metal wire or something that will hold the empty can in place at a distance of almost 5-7 cms from the exhaust. The ring on the can needs to come off, and the placement of the hole should be such that the gases emanating from the tip of the exhaust should directly enter the hollow can, gargle itself within and then come out to make your tiny little everyday commuter sound like a KTM Duke.

Here’s another video that goes on to show the genuinity of the modification