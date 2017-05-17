Bespoke Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Crashes During Test, Company Offers Owner A New One

Swedish sports-car manufacturer Koenigsegg unveiled a bespoke, one-off unit of the Agera RS at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, known as the Agera RS Gryphon. Named after a mythical namesake, what made the model a bespoke unit is the fact that the model was presented in clear carbon with its highlights finished in 24-Carat gold leaf.

During a recent shakedown test on the Agera RS Gryphon at a track in Trollhattan, the test driver lost control due to the wet conditions resulting in the crash of the bespoke model. While the driver and passenger of the vehicle were released from the hospital shortly after brief check-up, the vehicle suffered body damage. An initial inspection revealed that there was no structural or technical damage to the Agera RS Gryphon.

Now, Koenigsegg, through one of their social media channels, has revealed that after having a discussion with the owner, the company has come to a decision of repairing the crashed unit, which will be used as a test car while the owner will receive an all new Agera RS that will ‘blow everyone’s mind’.

The owner of the new bespoke Koenigsegg model is none other than Manny Koshbin, a businessman and also a supercar collector who owns models such as the Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, Pagani Huayra and a Saleen S7. He appreciated the fact that the folks at Koenigsegg, including company founder Christian Von Koenigsegg contacted him the same day and apologized before offering different solutions to the situation. Koenigsegg AB also issued an official statement which can be seen below: