New Honda Activa 4G TVC Campaign Launched : All Details And Video

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has rolled out the latest television commercial (TVC) for the 4th Gen upgrade of Activa – India’s No. 1 selling 2wheeler brand. Developed by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network Company, the TVC was launched across popular channels from 14th May 2017.

The ‘Nayi Generation Hai’ campaign reinforces the top of mind recall for Honda’s fourth generation Activa both emotionally and rationally. The idea is to showcase how Activa 4G is playing an active role in the slice of life of India’s new generation.

Honda’s ‘Nayi Generation Hai’ TVC opens with a middle-aged man on the bed, busy on his phone. He receives a WhatsApp message from his daughter to go out for snacks late in the night. The man agrees and they both ride to a neighborhood food kiosk on their Activa 4G.

The second sequence opens with a group of young women of all sizes working out… not in the gymnasium but through an energetic Zumba performance in a dance studio. The group then rides out of the dance class on their Activa 4G’s.

In the third sequence, a young professional is riding his Activa 4G and it’s his nayi generation mother (the pillion) who guides him to the destination by using satellite navigation maps on her mobile phone.

The fourth sequence shows an old lady jogging towards a parked Activa 4G. Suddenly, she stops and plugs out the mobile charging cord from her grandson’s mobile and plugs it in her phone and starts dancing to the music on the spot. Surprised by her fun mood, her grandson joins in and both later leave on their Activa 4G.

The last sequence of the film takes the nayi generation theme even further. The sequence opens with the shot of an old man outside his home ready to move on an Activa 4G. His wife steps outside their home and ties a fitness band on her husband’s wrist. On being asked, “Ye kya hai?” she replies, “Nayi Generation Hai!” before both ride away to the park.

The sequences are followed by a montage, i.e. father-daughter, women performing Zumba, mother-son duo, grandmother-grandson duo and old couple seen riding Activa and enjoying their ride.

Here’s is the new Honda Activa 4G TVC:

What do you think of the new Honda Activa 4G campaign? Let us know your views through the comments section below.