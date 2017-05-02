Home Interesting / Off-beat India’s Only Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Gets Super Rare (1 Of 30) Exhaust System
Aventador-SV-Roadster-Sateesh-13-597x380

India’s Only Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Gets Super Rare (1 Of 30) Exhaust System

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 2, 2017

Back in 2015, India received its first and only Lamborghini Aventador SV Coupe which made its way home to Bhubaneswar, Orissa. What followed the model about six months later was another iteration of this raging bull, known as the Aventador SV Roadster.

Aventador-SV-Roadster-1

Of the 500 units that exist across the globe, this was the only Aventador SV Roadster to make its way to the Indian shores. Recently, this exotic bull from Italy was equipped with the Valentino Balboni exhaust system. What makes it so fascinating, you ask? The exhaust system, which has been designed by previous chief road tester of Lamborghini Valentino Balboni, is limited to a mere 30 units worldwide.

The Valentino Balboni exhaust system is a completely hand-made piece of art, with each unit accounting for 350 hours of manufacturing. Using the latest Titanium alloys, the exhaust system is likely to be the lightest bolt-on system ever, tipping the scales at 13.8 lbs or 6.3 kg.

Aventador-SV-Roadster-1 Valentino-Balboni-Exhaust-System-600x492

There are no official details on how much power the exhaust system adds to the total power output of the Aventador SV Roadster. What most of us here do know though, is that in the stock guise, the 6.5-litre V12 engine of this limited edition Lamborghini produces 740 hp and 690 Nm of torque. These figures translate into a 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 350 kmph.

