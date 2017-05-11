Home Interesting / Off-beat Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Gets The New Audi Q7 45 TDI
May 11, 2017

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, welcomed the Captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli into the Audi Q family by adding another ‘quattro’ muscle into his fleet. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India handed over the keys of the SUV icon Audi Q7 45 TDI in Carerra White colour to the National Cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Speaking about receiving the SUV, Kohli said that he has been a very loyal customer of Audi for some time now as the brand not only offers great products but also exudes youthful energy. He also believes that he gets a complete package when it comes to Audi cars and that’s exactly why he went for the Audi Q7. It is lightweight, sporty and powerful while offering the luxury that he looks forward to. He had been eyeing this since the time it was launch and is happy that he will finally have this in his garage, added the Indian cricketer.

The powerful 45 TDI (3.0 TDI) engine churns out 249 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque, propelling the Audi Q7 from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. The Audi Q7 sets new standards in terms of efficiency with fuel consumption figures that are best in class – 14.75 kmpl. Up to 325 kgs lighter than its predecessor, the Audi Q7 Technology is available at INR 80,95,000 ex-showroom New Delhi.

