Home Interesting / Off-beat Hyundai Celebrates Mother’s Day With ‘No To Underage Driving’ Campaign

Hyundai Celebrates Mother’s Day With ‘No To Underage Driving’ Campaign

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 15, 2017

Hyundai Motor India Limited celebrated the ‘Mother’s Day with a unique social digital campaign. The film #ToughLove salutes all the mothers for saying ‘No To Underage Driving’. The #ToughLove film depicts teenagers venting their restlessness for driving and riding automobiles. The film features the teenagers angst towards their mothers while – Riding as pillion, sitting in a car, school bus, local train as they feel their mothers are too tough on them. All these reactions conclude with a responsible smile of the Mother.

Here is the campaign video:

On the release of the Mother’s Day film, Puneet Anand, Sr.GM & Group Head- Marketing said that Hyundai has always been an advocate of Safe and Responsible driving. The Company’s long term Road Safety CSR campaigns #BeTheBetterGuy under the aegis of Safe Move have strongly focused on Behavioral Change among masses.

‘Underage Driving’ is a serious issue in the society with extreme consequences. Mothers play a crucial role in encouraging responsible behavior and inculcating the right values in children. To celebrate and Salute the spirit of their courage for being a tough mother, the car maker dedicate this inspiring #ToughLove film to all the Mothers on this Mother’s Day.

