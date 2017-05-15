Hyundai Celebrates Mother’s Day With ‘No To Underage Driving’ Campaign

Hyundai Motor India Limited celebrated the ‘Mother’s Day with a unique social digital campaign. The film #ToughLove salutes all the mothers for saying ‘No To Underage Driving’. The #ToughLove film depicts teenagers venting their restlessness for driving and riding automobiles. The film features the teenagers angst towards their mothers while – Riding as pillion, sitting in a car, school bus, local train as they feel their mothers are too tough on them. All these reactions conclude with a responsible smile of the Mother.

Here is the campaign video:

On the release of the Mother’s Day film, Puneet Anand, Sr.GM & Group Head- Marketing said that Hyundai has always been an advocate of Safe and Responsible driving. The Company’s long term Road Safety CSR campaigns #BeTheBetterGuy under the aegis of Safe Move have strongly focused on Behavioral Change among masses.

‘Underage Driving’ is a serious issue in the society with extreme consequences. Mothers play a crucial role in encouraging responsible behavior and inculcating the right values in children. To celebrate and Salute the spirit of their courage for being a tough mother, the car maker dedicate this inspiring #ToughLove film to all the Mothers on this Mother’s Day.