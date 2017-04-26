Find Your Parked Vehicle Using Google Maps

Ever had trouble finding your vehicle in the parking lot? Well, Google Maps’ latest feature is here for your rescue. Google Maps for Android and iOS will help you remember where you parked once you’ve arrived.

Android smartphone users can simply tap on the blue dot on Google Maps and select “Save your parking” to add the location. Users will then see a label on the map. Tapping the label will open more features such as adding a note like about the parking space, amount of time left before the meter expires, save an image of the spot, and send the details to friends. Users even get a reminder alert 15 minutes before the parking ticket expires.

Things work similarly on iOS too. This is in addition to the automatic parking detection that iOS users may already have on Google Maps. If connected to the car’s USB audio or bluetooth, the parking spot will be automatically added to the map when the device is disconnected and taken out from the vehicle.

So next time you enter a massive parking space in a mall or a theater, make sure you pin the location and save time and energy in finding your car.