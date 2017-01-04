Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gifts A Brand New Ford Explorer To His Dad On Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gifted his father a brand new, 2017 Ford Explorer for Christmas.
I know what you’re thinking. Given his obvious wealth, the wrestler turned actor could have very well have gifted his father an exotic car instead of a humble Ford.
However, in his Instagram post (below), The Rock narrates the story about his father Rocky Johnson’s past, and mentions about him being a minimalist who has the barest of needs.
Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him. He’s had a hard life. This one felt good. My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest. Crazy story, my dad’s dad died when he was 13yrs old. That Christmas, my dad’s mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I’ll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice. Cops were called. They told my dad’s mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he’s gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go. In front of the entire family, my dad’s mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless. That f*cked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now. Over the years, I’ve moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive – which he’ll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else. Hell, I’ll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won’t ask;). Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself. Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and say “If you’re gonna throw up, go outside.. and if you’re gonna cry, then go home to your mother”. I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me. Without pissing on my turkey. 😂👍🏾. Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
The Rock is known to be one of those rare, big-hearted, down to earth personalities who haven’t been swayed by their celebrity status.
The Ford Explorer, a full-size SUV with seating for seven is a US-only product that retails for prices starting from $31,660 (INR 21.55 Lakhs).
It comes with Ford’s 3.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine under the hood, along with Intelligent 4WD and Terrain Management systems to take care of the rough.
Rocky Johnson’s Ford Explorer is in the Sport flavor, which gets 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with painted pockets and a few other goodies.
