Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gifts A Brand New Ford Explorer To His Dad On Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gifted his father a brand new, 2017 Ford Explorer for Christmas.

I know what you’re thinking. Given his obvious wealth, the wrestler turned actor could have very well have gifted his father an exotic car instead of a humble Ford.

However, in his Instagram post (below), The Rock narrates the story about his father Rocky Johnson’s past, and mentions about him being a minimalist who has the barest of needs.

The Rock is known to be one of those rare, big-hearted, down to earth personalities who haven’t been swayed by their celebrity status.

The Ford Explorer, a full-size SUV with seating for seven is a US-only product that retails for prices starting from $31,660 (INR 21.55 Lakhs).

It comes with Ford’s 3.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine under the hood, along with Intelligent 4WD and Terrain Management systems to take care of the rough.

Rocky Johnson’s Ford Explorer is in the Sport flavor, which gets 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with painted pockets and a few other goodies.