Andheri RTO Seizes Another Illegally Modified Limousine; This Time It’s A Chrysler 300C

The Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) has seized yet another illegally modified limousine, the second one this week. Based on a Chrysler 300C, the model was brought to Mumbai from Delhi for an event. The RTO officials reportedly seized the vehicle post the event.

Inspector Anandram Wagle of the special flying squad from the Andheri RTO said that they had found a few irregularities with the documents found in possession of the driver of the vehicle. The Chassis of the model revealed that it was a 2007 make unit while the registration documents said that the model was manufactured in 2012. Hence the model was impounded until the verification is complete.

Another RTO officer was quoted saying that the vehicle was registered as a 10 seater model and the permit issued for the vehicle was that of a Maxicab. The officials have called for all the import related documents of the car, the length of which is believed to be 26 feet. Inspector Wagle also said that they would check if the conversion from the regular model to a stretch limousine had the approval of the concerned agencies.

Last year too, the flying squad of the Andheri RTO had impounded a few illegally modified Mahindra Scorpio’s that were resembled stretch limousines. The RTO had also seized a Nissan Teana XL that was illegally modified into a stretch limousine this week.

Source: Times Of India

Image courtesy: Anandram Wagle