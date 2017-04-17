2017 Hyundai Xcent Wins Some New Features And Loses Some

The feature list of the upcoming 2017 Hyundai Xcent has been acquired before its 20 April launch. The face-lifted compact sedan will be available in five new grades: E, E+, S, SX, SX(O). There’s new equipment on offer, but there’s some lost as well.

ABS is not standard across the Xcent range anymore, but exclusive to the SX and SX(O) grades. The 2017 Hyundai Xcent loses manual dimming IRVM, digital clock, full wheel cover, and a blacked-out B-Pillar but gains a passenger airbag and Alternator Management System (AMS), if the leaked specification sheet is to be believed.

The S grade loses driver height adjustment and ABS, and body side moulding, and gains the same features as the base grade as well as a new mobile phone docking, which is exclusive to the AT variant. The 5-inch touchscreen audio system from the Grand i10 will not be available in the Xcent, as previously rumoured.

The SX and SX(O) grades get the new 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while featuring voice recognition buttons on the steering wheel, shark fin antenna, DRLs beside as standard, but missing out on the auto dimming mirror, 1 GB memory and Cluster Ioniser air-conditioning.

The 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine will continue to be on duty, but it’ll be joined by the new 1.2-litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, which will replace the erstwhile 1.1-litre 3-cylinder unit. Bookings for the 2017 Hyundai Xcent are now open at all Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of INR 11,000.

Source: Team-BHP