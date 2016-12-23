2017 Honda City Teased before January 2017 Launch

Honda Thailand has released a handful of teasers of the upcoming 2017 Honda City face-lift. The updated model will be revealed/launched in Thailand on 12 January 2017, and is expected to be launched in India in the same month itself.

Contrary to previous reports,Â the 2017 Honda City face-lift will NOT be the China-spec, City based Greiz sedan, which means that our Â 2017 Honda City Facelift (Honda Greiz) Design ReviewÂ becomes redundant. Instead, it’ll be a model not seen before.

The teasers reveal new, frontal design elements like LED headlamps underlined with LED DRLs, a bigger front grille with a chrome garnish, a redesigned front bumper andÂ new 16 inch alloy wheels with diamond cut finish. Judging from the unchanged tail lamps, the rest of the design hasn’t been fiddled with.

The interiors of the Thai-spec model are expected to feature an all-black dashboard whose design could be subtly tweaked from the outgoing model’s, while featuring a new, touchscreen equipped infotainment system withÂ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 2017 Honda City will be powered by the same engines that propel it now. That includes a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine good for 119 PS, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine rated at 100 PS. While the petrol engine will come mated to either a 6-speed MT (new; from the BR-V) or a CVT, the diesel engine will be exclusively paired to a 5-speed MT.