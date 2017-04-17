2017 Hero MotoCorp Glamour Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 57,755

Back in January, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Glamour in Argentina, making it their first ever global launch of a new product outside India. Now, the Indian bike maker has silently launched the 2017 Glamour in India as well, with prices starting at INR 57,755 (Ex-Showroom, New-Delhi).

Visual updates to the 2017 Hero MotoCorp Glamour include additional muscular styling, new decals and an LED tail light setup. Also on offer is a refreshed instrument cluster that houses an analogue speedometer while the rest of the elements such as the trip meter, odo meter, fuel gauge and i3s indicator come in the digital format. The model also comes equipped with the Auto Headlamp On (AHO) feature in view of the upcoming safety norms.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp prepping up its 300cc fighter; XF3R Patent Applied

The BS-IV emission compliant 2017 Glamour is now powered by a new 125cc air cooled, single cylinder engine. This motor is capable of producing 9.1 PS of power at 7000 rpm and 10.35 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via four speed transmission. The new Glamour has started arriving at dealerships and deliveries are set to commence soon.

Following are the variant wise prices of the 2017 Hero MotoCorp Glamour:

Glamour Self Start Drum Brake: INR 57,755

Glamour Self Start Disc Brake: INR 59,755

Glamour Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel: INR 56,055

Glamour Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel: INR 58,055

Glamour Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel (Fuel Injected): INR 68,580

Here is an image gallery of the 2017 Hero MotoCorp Glamour (Click to expand):