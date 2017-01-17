VIDEO: Here’s The New 2018 Ford Mustang

Ford has given a slight nip and tuck to the Mustang’s physique; a mid-cycle refresh if you please. And it looks..umm..weird.

The new front bumper, with its sharp cuts and creases, doesn’t quite gel with the rest of the muscular bodywork.

Sure, there’s LEDs and what not, but it now looks that the front end of the car has time travelled to the future, leaving the rest of the car stranded in the past.

And oh, the headlamps are new as well; at least their shapes are. Thankfully, the snarly LED signature stays the same.

Updates to the rear end are blink-and-you-miss-it types. If you must insist, there’s a reprofiled rear bumper, subtle changes to the tail lamps, and a slinky new spoiler that’s a new addition.

Since this is merely a leaked video, updates to the drive-trains remain unclear. Word has it that the V6 variants will be killed off, and there’ll even be a hybrid version down the line.

The 2018 Ford Mustang will be officially unveiled soon, and it should make its way to India soon thereafter, considering they’re selling like hot cakes out here.