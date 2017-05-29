Home Features Video : What Happens When Bulleteers Ride the Dominar 400 For 1300 km
Bajaj Dominar 400 video image

Video : What Happens When Bulleteers Ride the Dominar 400 For 1300 km

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 29, 2017

Long distance riding, especially in India is often associated with a very specific variety of motorcycles. The riders of this genre in many cases choose a Royal Enfield over other option without applying much thought. Is this just a perception, or does their choice really hold sound merit?

To find out, we brought together four expert Royal Enfield riders and took them on a grueling 1300 km ride from Mumbai to Goa and back through a long and very different route. Along the way, the riders would keep swapping their favorite tourer with the newest long distance machine on the block – the Bajaj Dominar 400.

The four riders who undertook the ride had their own unique personalities and their own unique reasons to choose a Royal Enfield. These bikers would ride to Goa through the Bangalore highway, and take the scenic coastal Konkan route back via Vengurla, Malvan, Devgarh and Ratnagiri. Will they appreciate the virtues of a modern machine over their traditional choice? Let’s find out!

