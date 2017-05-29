Long distance riding, especially in India is often associated with a very specific variety of motorcycles. The riders of this genre in many cases choose a Royal Enfield over other option without applying much thought. Is this just a perception, or does their choice really hold sound merit?

To find out, we brought together four expert Royal Enfield riders and took them on a grueling 1300 km ride from Mumbai to Goa and back through a long and very different route. Along the way, the riders would keep swapping their favorite tourer with the newest long distance machine on the block – the Bajaj Dominar 400.

The four riders who undertook the ride had their own unique personalities and their own unique reasons to choose a Royal Enfield. These bikers would ride to Goa through the Bangalore highway, and take the scenic coastal Konkan route back via Vengurla, Malvan, Devgarh and Ratnagiri. Will they appreciate the virtues of a modern machine over their traditional choice? Let’s find out!