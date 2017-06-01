Video : Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai Triplog in the Hyundai Elantra 1.6 D AT – A Refreshing Journey

A trip to Goa is often planned around the destination. Nothing wrong with that, as Goa is a fantastic detination with loads to explore. In all honestly, despite scores of trip to this little state, we are far from being able to discover it in its totality. Every trip to Goa brings forth something new about this frolicky place. In our opinion, there’s no other place in India which rolls together, fun, tranquility, natural beauty, sun, sand, hills and a concoction of cultures so beautifully anywhere else in the country.

That said, there’s more to Goa, than just getting there. More than 95 percent of those who travel to Goa never care to explore the indescribably beautiful alternative routes that lead to this revellers’ heaven. It doesn’t matter which direction you wish to take – whether you navigate down south or venture up north the journey rewards you with some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. Be it the Konkan coast in Maharashtra or the heavily forested Karnataka, the vistas that appear after every bend are simply sesnational and would absolutely delight the motoring aficionado and nature lover in you.

So when we had to make a quick trip to Goa a couple of months back, we decided to take the unusual route back to Mumbai. And just to let you know how phenomenally beautiful this route could be, we decided to make a quick video log. So we took the NH4 to Goa as a fast alternative, and drove back lazily through the visually enchanting coastal route comprising Vengurla, Kankavli, Malvan, Devgarh, Chiplun along with scores of beaches, plateaus, forests, mango farms, colconut orchards – all which come together to make this region a paradise for the adventurous traveller.

In this specific video, we are not going to talk about what everyone knows about. Those who are not from the Mumbai-Goa-Pune belt would see a totally unseen, rather cool side of travelling to this hot destination. As they say, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. We hope you like the video.