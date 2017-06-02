Home Features Now Book An Ola Cab Straight From Desktop Or Mobile Website, Without the App
Running low on mobile memory or just don’t want too many apps in your smartphone? Now you don’t need an app to book an Ola cabs. Ola, has brought to its customers the all-new olacabs.com; now with a web booking platform that allows users to book a cab, straight from the website on any device. The online booking is claimed to work seamlessly even on slow speed internet.

The website was built using Google’s latest Progressive Web App (PWA) technology, and presented at the global Google I/O Summit. Here’s what people have to say about it:

Ola Online Booking Response

Here are a few features of booking the Ola cab through the website.

  • Book a cab without installing the Ola app; book straight from mobile / desktop browser
  • Book a cab even at low data speeds; works seamlessly even on 2G / slow data network
  • Book a cab from any device; from smartphones, tablets to all internet enabled mobile devices

Here’s how you can book an Ola on our new website:

book an Ola on new website

What do you think of Ola’s new online cab booking service? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

