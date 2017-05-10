Motul All About Lubes : Engine Oil For Your Latest Cars – Sedan & Hatchback

In the previous instalments of this informative series about lubes, we have covered a whole variety of topics, including the viscosity grades, synthetic engine oils and their advantages, engine oils for scooters, commuter bikes and many more.

In this edition of Motul All About Lubes, we will discuss why it is advantageous to use a fully synthetic engine oil for your modern premium cars, irrespective of whether its powered by gasoline or diesel. While the advantages of a fully synthetic oil, especially that from a renowned brand have been spelled out in our earlier article, some people do have their reservations about the choice owing to the cost difference.

Now, while that’s a valid argument, in the long run, a fully-synthetic engine oil pays for itself owing to its longer drain intervals and better protection provided to the engine, saving you money in repairs and overhauls. This is particularly true if your car clocks heavy mileage or is operated in harsh, for e.g. very hot, very cold or very dusty conditions.

Also, if you are driving a premium car, the cost of the engine oil replacement is a very small percentage of the overall servicing cost, and in such a scenario, you must, by all means, opt for a premium fully synthetic engine oil for optimum engine performance and protection. The money you save by not choosing a fully-synthetic engine oil would actually harm your car and eventually make you end up paying more in the long term.

Modern cars run very advanced machinery and are meant to deliver great performance. Compromising on the quality of engine oil with such systems can wreak havoc on the complex systems that these machines have and you could actually end up paying a disproportionately large sum in repairs if you are not careful.

Premium cars, for example, German machines from the Mercedes-Benz or BMW stable require specifically designed lubes which are meant to run with high displacement, high performance engines. Make sure that your engine oil complies with the standards specified by the manufacturer.

In that context, the Motul 8100 series, or the 8100 X-CESS 5W-40 is a high performance 100% synthetic lubricant specifically designed for modern, powerful cars fitted with large displacement engines. This oil is suitable for cars using gasoline, diesel, ethanol or LPG as their fuel. It also shows its immense versatility in the fact that it can be used with engines with turbocharged or naturally aspirated layouts, direct and indirect injection and systems with or without catalytic converters. It is a multipurpose product featuring numerous car maker approvals, and is especially recommended for vehicles still under warranty.

Motul’s 8100 series of oils combine high quality synthetic base stocks with the very best additives, as well as using a special type of proprietary ingredient blending technique that makes their products superior to anything currently on the market. Created from Motul’s own synthetic base stock, the 8100 X-CESS provides exceptional protection against engine wear, oil burn, oxidation, and high-stress foaming.

The Motul 8100 X-Max 0W40 goes a step higher and offers even better protection and performance for the top drawer premium cars. In addition to its superior properties such as High Temperature High Shear Viscosity (HTHS), longer drain intervals and fantastic protection against engine parts wear, the X-Max also offer high fuel efficiency as a bonus.

The Motul 8100 X range is approved by premium manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen.

In essence, for your modern car, especially if it’s a high performance machine, make sure that you spend that extra amount of money on a good, fully-synthetic hi-performance engine oil. It would be a very small investment as compared to the overall service and maintenance cost and would actually save you a lot of money in the long run.