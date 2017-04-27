Skip links

Maruti-Ignis-Off-Road-Render-1-555x380

If the Maruti Suzuki Ignis rolled in the Gypsy’s tyre tread trail

Karan TripathiBy Karan TripathiApril 27, 2017

On sale in India as a funky little hatch built for millennials, the Marut Suzuki Ignis is sold elsewhere with an ALLGRIP 4WD system which distributes torque to the rear wheels when the front starts losing grip. Before it was displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo, many even thought that it would reignite the spells which were cast on India by the Maruti Gypsy. But that wasn’t the case. However, the virtual world gives wings to all sorts of imaginations, and here’s a render that imagines the Ignis as a tough little thing ready for the rough.

Maruti-Ignis-Off-Road-Render-600x400

The front bumper has been dumped in favor of a short plastic moulding that has space for fog lamps and frees up a lot of departure angle. Helping that cause further is an on-stilts suspension tweak and genuine off-road rubber. A glossy snorkel fits flush with the A-pillar and the front grille has been made to look like the one that sat on the Jimny. We see a little roof mounted spoiler, and given the lack of overhangs, we believe the rear bumper must’ve been chopped to attain a crazy departure angle too.

Maruti-Ignis-Off-Road-Render-600x400 Maruti-Ignis-Review-New-Images-62-600x399

The fun little Ignis is currently available with a 1.2-liter petrol and 1.3-liter diesel engine. Both options are paired either to a 5-speed manual or an AMT box. The new-age exterior styling is matched by the cabin with a modern layout and features. A fun-to-drive car, we’d be excited if Maruti ever comes up with a version of the Ignis that looks like this render.

Image via IAB

