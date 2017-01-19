LIVE STREAM : 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP Presentation

The 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP presentation will be broadcasted tomorrow (January 20, 2017). It is scheduled to take place in the Ducati Auditorium, Bologna (Italy). The event will be attended by invited audience only. However, the event will be streamed live on the official Ducati website and Facebook profile. During the event, the 2017 Ducati Desmosedici GP and riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will be presented as well.

The streaming will be in English, and the link is as follows:



At the event, Ducati and Ducati Corse top management will present the two Factory riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, together with the new Desmosedici GP.

Some tech specs of the 2016 Desmosedici GP are as follows: