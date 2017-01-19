LIVE STREAM : 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP Presentation

Close
2017 Ducati Team MotoGP Presentation

Gaurav Masurekar By Gaurav Masurekar January 19, 2017

The 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP presentation will be broadcasted tomorrow (January 20, 2017). It is scheduled to take place in the Ducati Auditorium, Bologna (Italy). The event will be attended by invited audience only. However, the event will be streamed live on the official Ducati website and Facebook profile. During the event, the 2017 Ducati Desmosedici GP and riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will be presented as well.

The streaming will be in English, and the link is as follows:

At the event, Ducati and Ducati Corse top management will present the two Factory riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, together with the new Desmosedici GP.

Some tech specs of the 2016 Desmosedici GP are as follows:

ENGINELiquid-cooled, 90° V4, four-stroke, evo desmodromic DOHC, four valves per cylinder.
CAPACITY1,000cc
MAXIMUM POWEROver 245hp
MAXIMUM SPEEDOver 340 km/h (211mph)
TRANSMISSIONDucati Seamless Transmission (DST_EVO). Chain final drive.
CARBURATIONIndirect electronic injection, four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves. Throttles operated by the new EVO 2 TCF (Throttle Control & Feedback) system.
FUELShell Racing V-Power
LUBRICANTShell Advance Ultra 4
EXHAUSTAkrapovič
FINAL DRIVED.I.D Chain
FRAMEAluminum alloy twin-spar
SUSPENSIONÖhlins inverted 48mm front fork and Öhlins rear shock absorber, adjustable for preload, new factory evolution damping system.
ELECTRONICSMagneti Marelli ECU programmed with Dorna Unified software
TYRESMichelin 17″ front and rear
BRAKESBrembo, two 320mm/340mm carbon front discs with four-piston calipers. Single stainless steel rear disc with two-piston calliper
DRY WEIGHT157kg (346.1 lbs.)

 

