LIVE STREAM : 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP Presentation

The 2017 Ducati Team MotoGP presentation will be broadcasted tomorrow (January 20, 2017). It is scheduled to take place in the Ducati Auditorium, Bologna (Italy). The event will be attended by invited audience only. However, the event will be streamed live on the official Ducati website and Facebook profile. During the event, the 2017 Ducati Desmosedici GP and riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will be presented as well.
The streaming will be in English, and the link is as follows:
At the event, Ducati and Ducati Corse top management will present the two Factory riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, together with the new Desmosedici GP.
Some tech specs of the 2016 Desmosedici GP are as follows:
|ENGINE
|Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, four-stroke, evo desmodromic DOHC, four valves per cylinder.
|CAPACITY
|1,000cc
|MAXIMUM POWER
|Over 245hp
|MAXIMUM SPEED
|Over 340 km/h (211mph)
|TRANSMISSION
|Ducati Seamless Transmission (DST_EVO). Chain final drive.
|CARBURATION
|Indirect electronic injection, four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves. Throttles operated by the new EVO 2 TCF (Throttle Control & Feedback) system.
|FUEL
|Shell Racing V-Power
|LUBRICANT
|Shell Advance Ultra 4
|EXHAUST
|Akrapovič
|FINAL DRIVE
|D.I.D Chain
|FRAME
|Aluminum alloy twin-spar
|SUSPENSION
|Öhlins inverted 48mm front fork and Öhlins rear shock absorber, adjustable for preload, new factory evolution damping system.
|ELECTRONICS
|Magneti Marelli ECU programmed with Dorna Unified software
|TYRES
|Michelin 17″ front and rear
|BRAKES
|Brembo, two 320mm/340mm carbon front discs with four-piston calipers. Single stainless steel rear disc with two-piston calliper
|DRY WEIGHT
|157kg (346.1 lbs.)
