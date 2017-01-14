Watch This TVS Apache Riders Crazy Reflexes Save His Fellow Riders Life 750x380 VIDEO: Watch This TVS Apache Riders Crazy Reflexes Save His Fellow Riders Life

VIDEO: Watch This TVS Apache Rider’s Crazy Reflexes Save His Fellow Rider’s Life

By Ayan Ghosh January 14, 2017

Tailgating is never a good thing to do. It’s like inviting trouble. That’s exactly what this Yamaha YZF-R15 rider found out. Had it not been for the TVS Apache rider’s instant reflexes, the accident could have turned fatal.

The following footage, picked up by a dashboard camera and uploaded by YouTube user GreaseMonk, shows the hazards of tailgating. The incident happened way back in 2013, and on the East Coast Road near Chennai.

Also Read – Four Youngsters Killed After Allegedly Speeding Honda City Crashes at 150 kmph

As the R15 rider tailgates a car during a blind overtaking maneuver, things turn sour. The car, unaware of the motorcycle behind it, slows down when it sees oncoming traffic, causing the R15 rider to rear end it and low-slide.

As the fallen rider rolls on the road, a TVS Apache (a fellow rider) comes within inches of running him over. By implementing some crazy, instant reflexes, the Apache rider swerves around the rolling R15 rider’s head and saves the day.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Video: BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Singh's plight will make your hunger go dry

    Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch launched in India; Price, features and all you need to know

    China gets busy setting up world's highest altitude telescope close to its border with India

    Your mother must've given up, but this Viral selfie will teach you a life lesson