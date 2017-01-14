VIDEO: Watch This TVS Apache Rider’s Crazy Reflexes Save His Fellow Rider’s Life

Tailgating is never a good thing to do. It’s like inviting trouble. That’s exactly what this Yamaha YZF-R15 rider found out. Had it not been for the TVS Apache rider’s instant reflexes, the accident could have turned fatal.

The following footage, picked up by a dashboard camera and uploaded by YouTube user GreaseMonk, shows the hazards of tailgating. The incident happened way back in 2013, and on the East Coast Road near Chennai.

As the R15 rider tailgates a car during a blind overtaking maneuver, things turn sour. The car, unaware of the motorcycle behind it, slows down when it sees oncoming traffic, causing the R15 rider to rear end it and low-slide.

As the fallen rider rolls on the road, a TVS Apache (a fellow rider) comes within inches of running him over. By implementing some crazy, instant reflexes, the Apache rider swerves around the rolling R15 rider’s head and saves the day.