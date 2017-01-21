Kawasaki Ninja 250R Split in Half After a Freak Accident; Rider Killed

Riding or driving at high speeds is a thrilling experiences but it’s also a dangerous and life threatening affair. The consequences of riding/driving rashly on various occasions result in life threatening consequences for the driver as well as others on the roads. Four Youngsters lost their lives after their car, a Honda City, crashed at 150 kmph near Ludhiana, Punjab. A similar incident took place in Indonesia last week although this time it was a motorcycle.

A Kawasaki Ninja 250R was split in half and the rider was killed in a freak accident that took place in Indonesia. According to the witnesses, the accident was a result of a high-speed run between five vehicles, namely Supra X125, X-Ride, Mio J, N-Max 155 and the Ninja 250. The impact of the crash was such that the Ninja 250R’s front was split from the rest of the motorcycle and the front suspension was completely shattered.

Practising caution, following traffic rules, riding responsibly and maintaining prescribed speed limits can be far more effective in ensuring safety of yourself and others on the road.

Via Iwanbanaran