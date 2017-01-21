Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
Kawasaki Ninja 250R Split in Half 3 750x380 Kawasaki Ninja 250R Split in Half After a Freak Accident; Rider Killed

Kawasaki Ninja 250R Split in Half After a Freak Accident; Rider Killed

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 21, 2017

Riding or driving at high speeds is a thrilling experiences but it’s also a dangerous and life threatening affair. The consequences of riding/driving rashly on various occasions result in life threatening consequences for the driver as well as others on the roads. Four Youngsters lost their lives after their car, a Honda City, crashed at 150 kmph near Ludhiana, Punjab. A similar incident took place in Indonesia last week although this time it was a motorcycle.

A Kawasaki Ninja 250R was split in half and the rider was killed in a freak accident that took place in Indonesia. According to the witnesses, the accident was a result of a high-speed run between five vehicles, namely Supra X125, X-Ride, Mio J, N-Max 155 and the Ninja 250. The impact of the crash was such that the Ninja 250R’s front was split from the rest of the motorcycle and the front suspension was completely shattered.

Practising caution, following traffic rules, riding responsibly and maintaining prescribed speed limits can be far more effective in ensuring safety of yourself and others on the road.

We’d like to hear your views about the incident. Do share your views with us through the comments section below.

Via Iwanbanaran

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Snapdeal announces Rs.10,000 instant discount on the Google Pixel; All offers explained

    VIDEO: Promo shows off what looks like a Bezel-Less Samsung Galaxy S8

    The creator of 'Android' is now creating his own Smartphone

    New phones in the Rs.6500-8500 Range: Samsung Galaxy J1 4G and J2 Ace (2017) launched