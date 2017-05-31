Ducati Cafe Racer Wins ‘Motorcycle Design – Concept Bike and New Prototypes’ Award

The Ducati Café Racer Concept has won the prestigious Motorcycle Design – Concept Bike and New Prototypes award at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Cernobbio. Moreover, the concept bike developed by the Ducati Design Center also took the Villa Erba trophy (assigned for the first time this year), awarded by popular vote.

This concept Café Racer is characterised by all-aluminium, essentially styled superstructures that leave the original Scrambler mechanics in full view. The LED lights offer a freshly designed look, as do the “bobber” wire wheels, the low-slung exhaust and hand-stitched seat.

You May Like – Italian Cops To Patrol On Ducati Multistrada 1200 S And Enduro Motorcycles

Ducati was also competing with another concept bike, inspired by the Scrambler Desert Sled which took third place in the “Motorcycle Design – Concept Bike and New Prototypes” category.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has been held since 1929. It is the world’s most exclusive competition celebrating the design and style of vintage cars and motorcycles. In addition to categories for vehicles of yesteryear, the competition has a “Concept Cars and Prototypes” section to present a vision for vehicles of the future.