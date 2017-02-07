AUDIO: BMW G310R with Akrapovic Exhaust Sounds Insane; Delivers Enhanced Power and Torque Output

The new BMW G310R is yet to reach Indian showrooms. While we are eagerly awaiting the motorcycle, exhaust system expert, Akrapovic has released an audio clip of the upcoming entry-level motorcycle from the Bavarian manufacturer, equipped with their aftermarket exhaust and it sounds pretty awesome. With the new exhaust, the sound from that single cylinder engine has become even more brawny.

As stated by the exhaust manufacturer, the system has been crafted from racing materials, and is claimed to deliver extra power and torque all through the rev range. It also claims to make the BMW G310R instantly recognizable with a pronounced sporty and aggressive tone.

Check out the exhaust note in the video below:

The G310R is BMW Motorrad’s entry-level motorcycle which will be manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India. The motorcycle will come equipped with a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The 80 mm bore and the 62.1 mm stroke develops a praiseworthy 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

What do you think of the exhaust note? Do share your views with us through the comments section below.