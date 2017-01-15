Dominar Collage 750x380 Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CBR 250 vs Benelli TNT 25 vs Mahindra Mojo vs TVS BMW G310 vs KTM Duke 390/RC 390 vs all the Royal Enfield Classic/Thunderbird/Continental GT Specs Comparo

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CBR 250 vs Benelli TNT 25 vs Mahindra Mojo vs TVS BMW G310 vs KTM Duke 390/RC 390 vs all the Royal Enfield Classic/Thunderbird/Continental GT Specs Comparo

By Gaurav Masurekar January 15, 2017

Bajaj made us wait for their power cruiser for over two years and we can absolutely say that the wait was worth it. The, then called, Pulsar CS400 went on to become the VS400, then the Kratos and finally was christened as the Dominar 400. We kept you guys updated about its transformation journey through are posts for all this while. A couple of days ago, we got a chance to get our hands on the Dominar 400 and rode it till our hearts content. Our Captain was up for the job and he left no part of Mahabaleshwar’s terra firma unexplored.

Click here for our exhaustive Performance review of the Bajaj Dominar 400

We took the Dominar 400 through the rough tarmac and tough off roads and it did a good job. The Dominar is the much needed addition to the market especially in the price segment it has been introduced in. One of the main highlights of the Dominar 400 is its price. The under INR 1.5 Lakh segment has been dry for quite some time now. Even the options in the sub 500cc motorcycle category are just about handful. There are many motorcycles that you would want to see Dominar 400 pitted against so here is a quick tech spec comparo of the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the following:

  • Honda CBR 250
  • Benelli TNT 25
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350
  • Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
  • Mahindra Mojo
  • TVS BMW G310
  • KTM Duke 390
  • KTM RC 390
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500
  • Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
  • Royal Enfield Continental GT

These contenders are of sub 500cc category with touring as one of their characteristic highlights.

Motoroids Report: Bajaj Dominar 400 First Ride Impressions

Before you go ahead scrutinizing the numbers here what you should keep in mind – This is just a tech spec compare, wherein performance numbers, technical details are compared side by side. The real time performance of these bikes may tell a different story! For now head to the table below!

 Bikes/specs Honda CBR 250 Benelli TNT 25 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield

Thunderbird 350

 Mahindra Mojo TVS-BMW G310 Bajaj Dominar 400 KTM Duke 390 KTM RC 390 Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield

Classic 500

 Royal Enfield

Thunderbird 500

 Royal Enfield Continental GT
Engine (cc) 249.6 249 346 346 295 313 373.2 373.2 373.2 411 499 499 535
Power (PS) at rpm 26.5 at 8500 28.5 at 9800 20 at 5250 20 at 5250 27.2 at 8000 34.5 at 9500 35 at 8000 44 at 9500 44 at 9500 24.8 at 6500 27.5 at 5250 27.5 at 5250 29.5 at 5100
Torque (Nm) @ rpm 22.9 at 7000 21.6 at 8000 28 at 4000 28 at 4000 30 at 5500 28 at 7500 35 at 6500 35 at 7250 35 at 7250 32 at 4500 41.3 at 4000 41.3 at 4000 44 at 4000
Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed
Top speed (claimed)
Wheelbase (mm) 1367 1400 1370 1350 1465 n.a 1453 1367 1341 1465 1360 1350 1360
Overall length (mm) 2032 2080 2180 2060 2100 1988 2156 2002 1978 2190 2140 2060 2060
Overall width (mm) 720 810 790 790 800 896 813 748 748 840 790 790 760
Height (mm) 1127 1125 1080 1205 1166 1227 1260 1094 1098 1360 1090 1205 1070
Ground Clearance (mm) 145 160 135 140 174 n.a 157 170 178 220 135 140 140
Saddle Height (mm) 797 n.a 800 775 814 785 800 800 820 800 800 775 800
Kerb weight (kg) 163 159 187 192 185 159 182 146 156 182 190 195 184
Tyre size – Front 110/70×17(TL) 110/70×17(TL) 90/90×19 90/90×19 110/70×17(TL) 110/70×17(TL) 110/70×17(TL) 110/70×17(TL) 110/70×17 (TL) 90/90×21 90/90×19 90/90×19 90/90×19
Tyre size – Rear 140/70×17(TL) 150/60×17(TL) 110/90×18 120/80×18 150/60×17(TL) 150/60×17(TL) 150/60×17(TL) 150/60×17(TL) 150/60×17(TL) 120/90×17 120/80×18 120/80×18 120/80×18
Fuel tank (lts) 13 17 13.5 20 21 11 13 11 10.5 15 13.5 20 13.5
Brakes: Front (mm) 296 Disc 280 Disc 280 Disc 280 Disc 320 Disc 300 Disc 320 Disc 300 Disc 300 Disc 300 Disc 280 Disc 280 Disc 300 Disc
Brakes: Rear (mm) 220 Disc 240 Disc 153 Drum 240 Disc 240 Disc 240 Disc 230 Disc 230 Disc 230 Disc 240 Disc 153 Drum 240 Disc 240 Disc
Power to Weight
(PS/ton)		 162.6 179.2 107.0 104.2 147.0 217.0 192.3 301.4 282.1 136.3 144.7 143.2 160.3
ESR Delhi 189,911 180,000 131,369 141,706 163,000 n.a 1,36,000 (N-ABS)
1,50,000 (ABS		 196,116 214,276 156,331 167,534 179,519 198,700

