Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CBR 250 vs Benelli TNT 25 vs Mahindra Mojo vs TVS BMW G310 vs KTM Duke 390/RC 390 vs all the Royal Enfield Classic/Thunderbird/Continental GT Specs Comparo

Bajaj made us wait for their power cruiser for over two years and we can absolutely say that the wait was worth it. The, then called, Pulsar CS400 went on to become the VS400, then the Kratos and finally was christened as the Dominar 400. We kept you guys updated about its transformation journey through are posts for all this while. A couple of days ago, we got a chance to get our hands on the Dominar 400 and rode it till our hearts content. Our Captain was up for the job and he left no part of Mahabaleshwar’s terra firma unexplored.

We took the Dominar 400 through the rough tarmac and tough off roads and it did a good job. The Dominar is the much needed addition to the market especially in the price segment it has been introduced in. One of the main highlights of the Dominar 400 is its price. The under INR 1.5 Lakh segment has been dry for quite some time now. Even the options in the sub 500cc motorcycle category are just about handful. There are many motorcycles that you would want to see Dominar 400 pitted against so here is a quick tech spec comparo of the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the following:

These contenders are of sub 500cc category with touring as one of their characteristic highlights.

Before you go ahead scrutinizing the numbers here what you should keep in mind – This is just a tech spec compare, wherein performance numbers, technical details are compared side by side. The real time performance of these bikes may tell a different story! For now head to the table below!