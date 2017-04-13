Maserati Ghibli “Nerissimo” Unveiled At The New York International Auto Expo

Maserati has unveiled a new special Ghibli model, the Nerissimo Edition, at the New York International Auto Expo. The Ghibli Nerissimo Edition will be limited to only 450 units. The debut of the Ghibli Nerissimo at the New York International Auto Show will showcase an edgier vehicle with a deep black palette. The name Nerissimo is based on the Italian expression for “extremely black.” The Nerissimo will be unveiled for the first time at the Javits Center during the auto show.

The Nerissimo will be available as Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4, and will include Glossy Black finish 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features, as well a black extended leather interior featuring red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, Sport Seats and a Sport Steering wheel. All models will also feature standard blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and remote start, while the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo will additionally be equipped with Harman Kardon stereo systems.

Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Gets Himself A New Maserati Quattroporte

Each Nerissimo vehicle will have a badge located on the center console highlighting the fact that it is one of only 450 total produced. For 2017 the Maserati Ghibli will introduce two new packages, Luxury and Sport, which would be aimed at enhancing the standard features of every Maserati.

In terms of engines, the Ghibli features the acclaimed, Ferrari-built, Twin Turbo-charged 3.0-liter V6 engine with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, featuring a Start & Stop function. The Ghibli S Q4 Nerissimo on display in New York delivers 404 horsepower and the handling agility of Maserati’s Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive, gripping the road for maximum performance. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 176 mph.

Additional new and varied offerings on display at the New York International Auto Show include two S versions of the Modena-based company’s first SUV, the Levante, one of which features the exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior, as well as the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport and GranTurismo Sport Special Edition.